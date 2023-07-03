Blakes is pleased to launch its fourth annual Canadian Cybersecurity Trends Study. Our study is divided into four sections, with each section examining a different component of the Canadian cybersecurity landscape. In addition to presenting trends in cybersecurity incidents, this year's study provides readers with insight into trends related to mandatory breach reporting, cybersecurity litigation and incident preparedness, all with a focus on the Canadian market.

We invite you to review the results of the study for valuable information to help you develop or update your cybersecurity-preparedness strategy. We hope the analysis and commentary prepared by our team is a useful risk-assessment and decision-making tool for Canadian organizations.

We remind our readers that one of the most important things an organization can do to properly secure itself against cyber threats is to maintain vigilance. This means continually refreshing policies, being mindful about the introduction of new systems and processes within the organization and conducting ongoing training.

