On June 1, 2023, Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) provided an update on the launch of the new System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+).

SEDAR+, a new national filing and information system which will replace, among other things, the existing System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (Old SEDAR), was previously scheduled to launch on June 13, 2023. CSA now intends to launch SEDAR+ on July 25, 2023, with a contingency launch date of September 12, 2023, if its work on the data migration is not complete in time for the proposed July launch.

To assist filing organizations with planning for SEDAR+, the CSA will confirm the SEDAR+ go-live date by the end of June.

On May 11, 2023, CSA announced exemptions from certain securities law filing requirements in connection with the transition from Old SEDAR to SEDAR+, the details of which can be found in our Update, CSA Announces Exemptions From Filing Requirements During Switch to SEDAR+.

Until SEDAR+ goes live, all capital market participants have been instructed to continue using Old SEDAR and the other systems in current use. CSA announced that on June 8, 2023, CSA and its members will issue a CSA Notice and Blanket Orders to support the SEDAR+ launch date change.

