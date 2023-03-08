In this webinar (in English and French), Vanessa Coiteux, Danielle Miller Olofsson and Marjorie Bouchard discuss the top trends in cybersecurity for 2023. They provide practical examples of federal and provincial requirements and how they affect Canadian businesses, including both public and private companies (1 hour, 17 minutes, 16 seconds).

