Canadian organizations that have experienced a privacy breach, in most cases, will have a legal duty to notify the individuals affected by the breach, as well as relevant regulatory bodies.

To help you navigate this process effectively and better understand your unique obligations, this resource offers a high-level overview of the specific breach notification requirements under PIPEDA, the Québec Act and PIPA AB.

Topics include:

How does each Act define a privacy breach?

Who needs to notify whom?

When is notification mandatory?

What are the essential elements of a privacy breach notification?

What record-keeping obligations are contained in each Act?

