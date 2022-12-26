The metaverse presents a unique opportunity for business: a virtual, parallel universe where you can interact with customers, buy and sell real and virtual products, dabble in NFTs, or even buy or sell virtual "real estate." But this panoply of virtual worlds also opens up a world of legal risks for business, from fraud to online defamation to cybercrime and intellectual property infringement.

In this on-demand webinar, partners Monique Couture and Brent Arnold of Gowling WLG's Metaverse Task Force survey the IP, commercial and criminal risks for companies doing business in the metaverse, and discuss how businesses can protect themselves as they navigate this emerging digital frontier.

CPD information

This program is eligible for up to 1 hour of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

