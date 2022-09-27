In this video, cyber insurance lawyer Eric Charleston and associate Christine Kucey offer insight into one example of a complex business interruption claim under a cyber insurance policy: coverage for labour. They offer quick advice on when labour costs are covered following a cyber attack.and when they usually aren't. For all the details-plus three more examples-check out the full article on business interruption and cyber attack insurance.

