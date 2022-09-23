After a cyber attack, it's natural to want to improve your systems to safeguard against future breaches. But will cyber liability insurance cover the upgrades? In this video, cyber insurance lawyer Eric Charleston and associate Michelle Doody explore one example of an upgrade from two perspectives: the insurance company and the organization that's experienced the breach. For more insight into how insurers and insureds usually negotiate these situations check out the full article on cyber liability insurance exclusions.

