Cybersecurity is a key concern amongst many organizations, especially in today's digital world. With companies adapting to remote or hybrid working environments, the concern for data breaches and cyberattacks is more. Data is being used across the geographies of a company, as opposed to under one network in an office. This easy access to data across multiple networks is of concern to many organizations. In the light of this new digital era, here are some of the best practices for cybersecurity in 2022:

UPDATE SECURITY POLICIES TO THE NEW REALITIES

As times are evolving, so are digital practices across the board. This gives room for an organization to evolve and rethink its security policies and compliance to be adapted to the new realities. According to the Global Information Security Survey 2021 by EY, "half of Canadian executives say ensuring compliance in today's regulatory landscape is the most stressful part of their job."

In order to reduce this stress, reviewing and updating security policies and compliance regularly is crucial. This helps IT teams be more proactive in implementing any required changes in the company's cybersecurity practices. Because this is an ongoing process that needs to be adaptive. Reviewing and updating these policies quarterly or monthly can be beneficial, especially in the unfortunate event of a cybersecurity threat.

MONITOR CYBER THREATS AND BE PREPARED TO RESPOND QUICKLY

The best way to be prepared for any cyber threats is to outline a plan beforehand. The common problem with many organizations is that they are unprepared for these attacks, and any actions are taken only after a cyber-attack. All organizations should have an actionable plan for any cyber threat or data breach.

The first step is identifying the threat classification. These can be from big data breaches to a lower threat like having a website down for a few minutes.

Every business classifies these incidents differently. Therefore, all teams (board, executives, IT team, and legal counsel) must be on the same page about the severity of every potential cyber threat incident identified.

Once the different scenarios are identified, map out a detailed strategy for responding quickly to these potential incidents. Have a point of contact for each scenario, what would happen to fix the situation, and when there is a need to alert team members and departments. It can also help to test run these strategies to ensure that it is the best response to a situation and adapt them accordingly once data and feedback are gathered.

OUTSOURCE CYBERSECURITY PLANNING

In-house efforts are too often not sufficient protection. There are multiple moving parts to a company's data security and keeping any critical information secure is the topmost priority. Partnering with a company that can help by providing threat intelligence, risk management, experimentation, and continuous learning is the smart way to go.

As part of the response to any cybersecurity threats, a crucial part of the plan should be looking for a suitable partner for the organization's data security. According to the Global Information Security Survey 2021, about 68% of CISOs say that management does not view cybersecurity as commercial. This mindset needs a shift as collaboration in cybersecurity can help organizations focus more on business strategies and worry less about data breaches.

Globally and in Canada, many companies are now at a critical point in digital transformation. Cybersecurity should be a genuine concern with hybrid and remote working situations as companies are not internally prepared for any issues they may encounter. It is crucial to respond and not react.

Having a well-mapped plan for any anticipated scenarios is essential. Therefore, finding the right cybersecurity partner can help an organization bring security and privacy to the forefront of innovation. This will allow for prioritizing the security and privacy of data in every company process involving technology, allowing all teams and departments to focus on business-related strategies.

