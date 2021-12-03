The importance of cybersecurity has never been greater, especially following the substantial breaches which headlined during the COVID-19 pandemic. These security concerns, increasing in complexity, are pushing boards to get up to speed with constantly evolving cyber risks and to address cybersecurity governance challenges with vigor.

Download this E-Book to discover how the board should address evolving threats.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.