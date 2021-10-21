The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security identified two prominent types of ransomware in its September 2021 awareness series: Ransomware: How to prevent and recover (ITSAP.00.099):
Crypto ransomware, which removes access to your files by replacing them with encrypted data;
Locker ransomware that blocks the login access on your device.
