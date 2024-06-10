ARTICLE
10 June 2024

Supreme Court Of Canada To Clarify Term "Material Change" In Securities Law Insight

BD
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP

Contributor

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP logo
BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.
Explore
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) will soon scrutinize the Ontario Court of Appeal (the Court)'s interpretation of the term "material change" pursuant to the Securities Act.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Mardi McNaughton
Photo of Nadia Tarrabain
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) will soon scrutinize the Ontario Court of Appeal (the Court)'s interpretation of the term "material change" pursuant to the Securities Act.1

Background

In the 2022 Ontario Supreme Court decision, the motion judge dismissed a proposed class action related to Lundin Mining Corporation (Lundin)'s alleged failure to provide timely disclosure of material information, on the basis that there was no reasonable possibility of showing that the information at issue constituted a "material change" in Lundin's business.2 On appeal, the Court overturned the lower court's decision, adopting a more expansive interpretation of material change.3 On March 28, 2024, the SCC granted Lundin leave to appeal.

Key Takeaways and Next Steps

The SCC's decision will hopefully provide clarity to the longstanding uncertainty around what constitutes a material change. For additional information, contact any member of our Business Law Group.

Footnotes

1 Securities Act, RSO. 1990, c S5.

2 Markowich v Lundin Mining Corp, 2022 ONSC 81.

3 Lundin Mining Corporation, et al v Dov Markowich, 2023 ONCA 359.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mardi McNaughton
Mardi McNaughton
Photo of Nadia Tarrabain
Nadia Tarrabain
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More