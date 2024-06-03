ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Important Reminder: RAQ Due June 19

BL
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Contributor

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP logo
BLG is a leading, national, full-service Canadian law firm focusing on business law, commercial litigation, and intellectual property solutions for our clients. BLG is one of the country’s largest law firms with more than 750 lawyers, intellectual property agents and other professionals in five cities across Canada.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Registrants in Ontario must complete the 2024 Risk Assessment Questionnaire in the next few weeks and submit it through the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) Electronic Filing Portal.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of AUM Law
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Registrants in Ontario must complete the 2024 Risk Assessment Questionnaire in the next few weeks and submit it through the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) Electronic Filing Portal. Registrants should have received the questionnaire on May 8th. The OSC has provided several resources to help complete the RAQ, including a user guide, answers to frequently asked questions, list of contacts and information on the outreach webinar which was held on May 23rd. If you require any further assistance with completing the RAQ, please contact your usual lawyer at AUM Law.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AUM Law
AUM Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More