Important Reminder: RAQ Due June 19

Registrants in Ontario must complete the 2024 Risk Assessment Questionnaire in the next few weeks and submit it through the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) Electronic Filing Portal. Registrants should have received the questionnaire on May 8th. The OSC has provided several resources to help complete the RAQ, including a user guide, answers to frequently asked questions, list of contacts and information on the outreach webinar which was held on May 23rd. If you require any further assistance with completing the RAQ, please contact your usual lawyer at AUM Law.

