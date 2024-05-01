ARTICLE

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) have extended the prospectus exemption available to certain self-certified investors in ASC Blanket Order 45-538 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption and FCAA General Order 45-538 Self-Certified Investor Prospectus Exemption. Previously, the exemption was set to expire on April 1, 2024. The exemption allows these investors to be treated in a similar manner to and invest along side individuals who qualify as accredited investors, provided they certify they have the specified financial and investment knowledge, acknowledge certain investment considerations and risks and comply with the other conditions of the exemption, including caps on investment. Conditions also include that the head office of the issuer must be located in either Alberta or Saskatchewan, the purchaser must be provided access to substantially the same information about the securities as would be provided to an accredited investor, and if the sale is by the issuer, the issuer must file a report of exempt distribution and pay applicable fees on or before the 10th day after the distribution.

