Securities dealers, including CIRO member dealers, are subject to Canada's anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorist financing (ATF) regime. Securities dealers are required to provide AML training for all staff. AUM Law provides AML/ATF training for front line and operational staff. If you need help developing an AML/ATF training program, or want us to build and present training, please contact us.

