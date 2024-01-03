The Systemic Risk Committee of the Canadian Securities Administrators recently released results from its second annual systemic risk survey provided to market participants. This year, the survey was completed by 489 investment dealers and portfolio managers between October 16 – November 7, and had a 48% response rate. Of note, almost all respondents had an increased or unchanged concern about the stability of the Canadian financial system from last year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, concerns centered around household debt, high interest rates, the housing market, the geopolitical environment and cyber vulnerabilities.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.