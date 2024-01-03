Earlier this month, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) finalized amendments to National Instrument 24-101 Institutional Trade Matching and Settlement, which we wrote about most recently in our August bulletin here. The amendments facilitate the shortening of the settlement cycle for equity and long-term debt market trades from T+2 to T+1, which will occur on May 27, 2024, and the amendments are expected to come into force on the same date.

The amendments: (i) change references to T+1 from T+2; (ii) change the ITM deadline as mentioned below; and (iii) change some times for data reporting by clearing agencies and matching service utilities. As a result of comments received, the institutional trade-matching deadline will be 3:59 a.m. ET on T+1 (the ITM Deadline) instead of noon on T+1 in the current Instrument or 9:00 p.m. on T as originally proposed.

The exception reporting requirement to file Form 24-101F1 Registered Firm Exception Reporting of delivery-against-payment or receipt-against-payment (DAP/RAP) Trade Reporting and Matching (phew) will also be permanently repealed. Finally, the CSA added a reference to cyber resilience for matching service utilities, for their core systems supporting trade matching.

