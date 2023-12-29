The Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") recently published its proposed Statement of Priorities for 2024-2025 (the "Statement"), outlining the initiatives on which the OSC intends to focus its resources and actions over the next fiscal year.

The Statement supports the OSC's commitment to be effective and accountable in delivering on its mandate to: protect investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices; foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets; foster capital formation; and contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.

Key Initiatives

To this end, the OSC has identified multiple priority initiatives, which include:

The OSC accepted stakeholder feedback on the Statement until December 18, 2023. For more information, see OSC Notice 11-798 Statement of Priorities: Request for Comments regarding Statement of Priorities for Fiscal Year 2024-2025 as well as the comments received.

