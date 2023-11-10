On October 10, 2023, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) published Artificial Intelligence in Capital Markets: Exploring Use Cases in Ontario (the Report), which explores the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Ontario's capital markets. The Report was jointly developed by the OSC and Ernst & Young LLP, and highlights current AI use cases, benefits and challenges, and aims to raise awareness of both the opportunities and risks associated with the use of AI in capital markets.

AI in capital market - Exploring use cases in Ontario

From the trading floor to the back office, capital market participants currently leverage diverse AI systems to do things such as:

Streamline complex tasks;

Optimize processes; and

Uncover insights and trends.

All of this is done while learning and refining capabilities. At the same time, the disruptive nature of AI has raised important questions about the role of regulation and governance in managing risks and the potential for malicious use.

Currently, capital market participants primarily adopt AI systems for three overarching purposes to:

Improve efficiency;

Generate revenue; and

Manage risk.

AI solutions are being rolled out in a phased approach, prioritizing low-risk applications such as generating news summaries and policy insights. Higher risk applications, like those that fall under the categories of risk management and revenue generation, are being used in a limited way or for comparison purposes with human supervision.

AI solutions are being sought to improve efficiency, provide customer support, automate trade processes, prepare forecasts, pursue revenue generation through improved sales and marketing efforts, determine and assess asset allocation and price forecasting, provide trading insights, summarize documents, collect social media and web scraping data, compile research reports and streamline order execution.

Large language models are also being used to generate statistics and identify emerging topics from publicly available news data. Risk management and trading processes are also employing AI. The ability to detect market manipulation is enhanced through the use of surveillance systems and data is constantly being gathered, assessed and utilized at an increasingly rapid pace.

The OSC stated that it believes that AI is at an intermediate stage of adoption in Ontario's capital markets. However, significant concerns and challenges are present for AI adoption including governance, corporate responsibility, tight market for skilled and experienced AI data scientists and general data constraints.

The OSC is assessing what role it can play as a regulator in the capital markets due to the anticipated impacts that AI will have. The Report provides research and analysis for recommended actions including how to best structure oversight and regulation. Collaboration between regulators, governments and the investment community is necessary to address the impact, concerns and benefits of the rapidly evolving use of AI.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.