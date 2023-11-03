As per our reminder last month, if you are a firm registered in Ontario under the Securities Act or the Commodity Futures Act, or relying on international exemptions from the registration requirements, be sure to file your 2023 fee forms and pay the applicable capital markets participation fees on time. The deadline to file the applicable fee form has been moved up to November 1, 2023, with payment due no later than January 2, 2024. Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) staff have also recommended, if a firm is considering surrendering its registration or notifying the OSC it is no longer relying on a registration exemption, to do so no later than December 8, 2023.

