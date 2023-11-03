The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) have indicated they are not immediately moving forward with proposed amendments to modernize the continuous disclosure requirements for non-investment fund reporting issuers. These proposed amendments, published for comment in May 2021, would streamline the disclosure requirements for the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and the annual information form (AIF). They would also combine financial statements, MD&A, and the AIF into one document. The CSA intends to continue to work on this proposal alongside their proposals for a model for electronic access to information. The CSA anticipates publishing a revised access model for continuous disclosure in future.

