On this episode, Ben Iscoe and Larysa Workewych explore the current use of clawback policies in Canada as well as the implications of new requirements implemented by the Securities and Exchange Commission expected to take effect on October 2, 2023 and how those changes may affect Canadian businesses from a labour and employment perspective.

Click the links below to learn more about this topic:

"Everything you need to know about clawback policies" co-authored by Ben Iscoe and Larysa Workewych.

"New SEC clawback compensation rules impact Canadian issuers" featuring Ben Iscoe.

