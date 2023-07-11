On May 30, 2023, ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) (ATS or the Company), an industry-leading automation solutions provider, closed its previously-announced public offering of the Company's Common Shares (Common Shares) in the United States and Canada, representing ATS' initial public offering in the United States and listing of the Common Shares on the New York Stock Exchange. A total of 6,900,000 Common Shares were sold by the Company, including 900,000 Common Shares following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at a price of US$41 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of US$282.9 million.

The offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as joint active bookrunners. TD Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. also acted as bookrunners in connection with the offering. National Bank of Canada Financial, Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Commerz Markets LLC, Raymond James Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC acted as co-managers.

