On June 1, 2023, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced the deferred launch of the new System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+). SEDAR+ had a planned launch date of June 13, 2023. The CSA now intends to launch SEDAR+ on July 25, 2023, with a contingency date of September 12, 2023.



All filers are required to continue using SEDAR and other existing systems until SEDAR+ goes live. However, the flat-fee model announced by the CSA on March 23 will still come into effect on June 9. It will apply to all SEDAR and National Registration Database filings. Until SEDAR+ is live, filing organizations must use the new flat-fee model and manually input their fees in SEDAR.



Despite the delay in the launch of SEDAR+, the pre-launch onboarding window will remain closed. Filers who previously completed onboarding will have access to SEDAR+ once launched. All other filers will be able to register for SEDAR+ following the launch.



The CSA expects to confirm the SEDAR+ launch date by the end of June.

