The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) recently announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of Taiwan. The MOU provides for the cooperation and exchange of information between the regulators in the supervision and oversight of clearing agencies that operate as central counterparties on a cross-border basis in Ontario and Taiwan.

The MOU came into effect on March 27, 2023.

