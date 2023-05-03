The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) recently announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) to facilitate cooperation and the sharing of non-public information between the regulators.

According to the OSC, the MOU "sets forth the understandings that will apply in order to preserve the confidential nature of information that is shared between the parties in the course of fulfilling their respective examination, enforcement, licensing, regulatory, or supervisory responsibilities."

The OSC and NYSDFS entered into the MOU on March 3, 2023.

