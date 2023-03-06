All issuers that currently file on SEDAR will have to undertake a number of steps to ensure access to the new SEDAR+ system, which the securities regulators refer to as "onboarding." Information on the CSA's website suggests that these steps should be completed by April 14, 2023 to ensure immediate access to SEDAR+ once it is rolled out. A number of agreements must be reviewed and entered into, including an electronic filer agreement and a filing agent authorization form (for issuers and funds that use filing agents). There are also a number of new fields in SEDAR+ that may take some time to populate. For more information, please refer to the article written by BLG below.

