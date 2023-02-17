Canada:
Matters To Consider For The 2023 Annual General Meeting And Proxy Season
17 February 2023
Lawson Lundell LLP
Every year, reporting issuers are faced with the task of
tailoring the disclosure for their annual general meeting to an
ever-evolving list of changes in corporate and securities laws,
updates to stock exchange rules, new guidance from proxy advisors
and regulators and developing corporate governance trends.
This checklist and overview of certain matters relevant to the
2023 proxy season is intended to help reporting issuers in Canada
prepare for their upcoming annual meetings by identifying relevant
developments in disclosure rules and governance practices over the
past year.
Please download the guide by clicking the link below.
Proxy Season Guide 2023
