On September 8, 2022, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced the adoption of a new prospectus exemption permitting listed issuers to distribute freely tradeable listed equity securities without filing a prospectus, subject to several conditions, including:

the issuer has been a reporting issuer in at least one (1) jurisdiction of Canada for the 12-month period prior to the date of the announcement of the offering;

the issuer has publicly listed equity securities;

the issuer is not, or during the 12-month period immediately before the date the issuer announces the offering, the issuer or any person or company with whom the issuer completed a restructuring transaction was not: an issuer whose operations have ceased, or an issuer whose principal asset is cash, cash equivalents, or its exchange listing (including special purpose acquisition vehicles, such as capital pool companies on the TSX Venture Exchange);

the issuer is not an investment fund; and

the issuer has generally complied with its continuous disclosure obligations and applicable securities laws.

Issuers utilizing this prospectus exemption, which is referred to as the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption", are limited to raising, within a 12-month period, the greater of (i) $5,000,000; and (ii) 10% of the issuer's market capitalization to a maximum total dollar amount of $10,000,000, calculated from the announcement date of the offering. The exemption imposes a dilution limit on distributions under the exemption, preventing issuer's from distributing, within a 12-month period, more than 50% of their outstanding securities, inclusive of any securities to be issued under the proposed offering.

The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will allow issuers to raise smaller amounts of capital at lower costs. Although the exemption is of particular interest to junior reporting issuers, it will be beneficial to any issuer seeking to raise capital while avoiding resale restrictions imposed on securities issued by way of private placement offerings and the greater costs that are usually associated with public offerings. In addition, the exemption will provide junior reporting issuers with greater access to retail investors and shall correspondingly provide retail investors with a broader selection of investment opportunities.

Prior to completing a distribution under the exemption, an issuer is required to publicly announce the offering and file the newly created Form 45-106F19 – Listed Issuer Financing Document, which includes, among other things, a summary description of the issuer's business, including objectives and milestones, the issuer's available funds, details of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering.

Issuers are not permitted to use the funds raised pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption for (i) a significant acquisition (as defined under Part 8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations); (ii) a restructuring transaction; or (iii) any other transaction for which the issuer seeks security holder approval.

Provided all necessary ministerial approvals are obtained, the amendments to National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions will come into effect on November 21, 2022.

