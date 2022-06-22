On June 17, 2022, Spitfyre Capital Inc. (TSXV: FYRE) announced that it had successfully completed its initial public offering of common shares for gross proceeds of $250,000. Hampton Securities Limited acted as agent for the offering. The common shares subsequently commenced trading, having received TSXV consent.

Spitfyre Capital is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSXV. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policy, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction", Spitfyre Capital will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Gowling WLG advised Spitfyre Capital with respect to this transaction with a team that included Nurhan Aycan, Peter Doelman, Ashley Andaya and Blair Somerville.

