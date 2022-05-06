Securities Law Resource

BLG's Investment Management Group is pleased to share its Registration Rules Book, a compilation of the most commonly used national and multilateral instruments and policies affecting registered financial services firms and individuals.

This rules book has been updated to include amendments to National Instrument 31-103 and its Companion Policy that came into force on June 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 and January 5, 2022, including amendments that will come into effect on June 1, 2022 and June 6, 2022, shown in shaded grey boxes.

Download the Registration Rules Book

