SPARK Advisory Partners Limited and Optiva Securities Limited

On November 12, 2021, Firering Strategic Minerals plc announced that it has been admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc is the holding company for a group of exploration and development companies set up to focus on developing assets towards the ethical production of critical metals.

The Company's portfolio of assets is located in Côte d'Ivoire and comprises of lithium and columbite-tantalite (coltan) projects.

The Fasken team was led by Guy Winter, and also included Chloe Gill.

