Securities regulators in Ontario, Québec, Alberta and British Columbia recently announced that they had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency.

The MOU provides for cooperation, consultation and the exchange of information between the regulators in regards to the supervision of managers of alternative investment funds. The MOU is subject to Ministerial approval.

