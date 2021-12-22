Canada:
Provincial Securities Regulators Enter Into MOU With Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
22 December 2021
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Securities regulators in Ontario, Québec, Alberta and
British Columbia recently announced that they had entered into
a Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) with the Croatian Financial Services
Supervisory Agency.
The MOU provides for cooperation, consultation and the exchange
of information between the regulators in regards to the supervision
of managers of alternative investment funds. The MOU is subject to
Ministerial approval.
