The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) recently released a draft Statement of Priorities for its 2022-2023 fiscal year. Similar to previous years, the Statement of Priorities outlines four themes of focus for the upcoming year, specifically: (i) promoting confidence in Ontario's capital markets; (ii) modernizing the regulatory environment; (iii) facilitating financial innovation; and (iv) strengthening its organizational foundation.

Under these broad goals, the OSC identified a number of specific priorities, including, among other things:

The OSC is accepting stakeholder feedback on its draft Statement of Priorities until December 20, 2021. For more information, see OSC Notice 11-794 Statement of Priorities for Financial Year to end March 31, 2023.

