On December 8, 2021, Roshni Capital Inc. (TSXV: ROSH.P) announced that it had completed its initial public offering of common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 pursuant to a prospectus dated November 9, 2021 filed with the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions. Haywood Securities Inc. acted as agent for the offering.

The common shares subsequently commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The net proceeds of the IPO, together with the proceeds from prior sales of common shares, will be used by Roshni Capital to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the TSXV's capital pool company ("CPC") program.

Gowling WLG advised Haywood Securities Inc. with respect to this offering with a team that included Tara Amiri and Raymond Ong.

