Le Règlement 52-112 sur l'information concernant les mesures financières non conformes aux PCGR et autres mesures financières (le « Règlement 52-112 »), publié le 27 mai 2021, met en place, suite à un processus de trois ans lancé par les Autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières (les « ACVM »), les obligations de divulgation qui s'appliquent aux mesures financières et ratios non conformes aux PCGR ainsi qu'à d'autres mesures financières.

