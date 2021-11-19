Minden Gross LLP acted for Assure Holdings Corp. (TSXV: IOM; NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, in closing a brokered private placement of common shares at a price of US$5.25 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately US$4.75 million (the "Offering"). The Benchmark Company, LLC, a leading healthcare-focused US investment bank, acted as placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The Minden Gross LLP team comprised of Andrew Elbaz (Partner), Zohar Barzilai (Senior Associate), Alexander Katznelson (Associate), and Zachary Janes (Associate) – Securities and Capital Markets.

Read the media release here: https://ir.assureneuromonitoring.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/159/assure-holdings-announces-closing-4-75-million-private

