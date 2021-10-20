Canada has a strong and well-regulated capital market with a history of funding growth companies. By going public in Canada, companies can achieve robust valuations and raise funds from an array of institutional and retail investors. Access to funding opportunities is further broadened by allowing companies to select the best option for them among the four main Canadian stock exchanges: the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX V"), the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") an the NEO Exchange ("NEO").

A company can "go public" and proceed to obtain a listing on a Canadian stock exchange througha variety of methods, including an initial public offering ("IPO"), a reverse take-over ("RTO"), the TSX-V's capital pool company program ("CPC"), the NEO's Growth Acquisition Corporation program ("G-Corp"), or a special purpose acquisition corporation program ("SPAC") offered by the TSX and the NEO.

If you are considering a going-public transaction in Canada, we invite you to review the information presented in this guide which outlines some of the key issues you may wish to consider, including:

making the decision to go public in Canada;

which Canadian stock exchange to list on;

methods of going public;

minimum listing requirements; and

the timeline and cost of going public.

Please note that advice should be sought in connection with any specific transaction.

