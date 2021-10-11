Le protocole d'entente conclu entre la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario (CVMO) et la Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), qui avait été annoncé pour la première fois cet été, est désormais entré en vigueur.

Le protocole d'entente prévoit la coopération et l'échange d'information entre la CVMO et le MAS à propos des personnes physiques et morales qui exercent leurs activités en Ontario et à Singapour.

