Canada:
La CVMO Conclut Un Protocole D'entente Avec La Monetary Authority Of Singapore
11 October 2021
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Le protocole d'entente conclu entre la
Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario (CVMO) et
la Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), qui avait
été annoncé pour la première fois cet
été, est désormais entré en vigueur.
Le protocole d'entente prévoit la coopération
et l'échange d'information entre la CVMO et le MAS
à propos des personnes physiques et morales qui exercent
leurs activités en Ontario et à Singapour.
Originally Published 30 September 2021
