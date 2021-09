ARTICLE

Canadian Corporate Law Updates For Trusts And Estates Practitioners Pallett Valo LLP 2021 has brought significant corporate law updates at both the provincial and federal level, many of which can impact trust and estate planning and implementation for family businesses.

NEP Canada Awarded Damages As Court Finds Liability From Deceitful Disclosure Dentons In NEP Canada ULC v MEC OP LLC, the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench delivered a judgment on a contractual dispute between seller and buyer, which confirmed that a deceitful seller could not rely...

Ontario Not-For-Profit Corporations Act To Come In Force. What Do We Do Now? McMillan LLP After a ten-year wait, the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 ("ONCA") is set to come into force on October 19, 2021.

Sweetening The Deal: How To Use Warrants To Get The Deal Done Miller Thomson LLP There has been a significant uptick in the number of startups and emerging companies using warrants to close the gap on various transactions.

New Ontario Not-for-profit Legislation, Business Registry Torkin Manes LLP On Aug. 17, 2021 the Ontario government announced that the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act (ONCA) will finally be proclaimed into force effective Oct. 19, 2021, (the proclamation date), almost 11 years