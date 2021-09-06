BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (formerly VLCTY Capital Inc.) (TSXV: BILD), an innovative marketplace for purchasing and selling building materials online, closed its reverse take-over and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to the completion of the reverse take-over, BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. completed a brokered subscription receipt financing for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million co-led by CIBC World Markets Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Minden Gross LLP acted for BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. with a team led by Andrew Elbaz (Partner), Zohar Barzilai (Senior Associate), and Alexander Katznelson (Associate) – Securities and Capital Markets.

Read the media release here: BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

