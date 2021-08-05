La Direction de l'application de la loi de la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario (la « CVMO ») a publié des directives visant la transparence de ses mécanismes d'application de la loi (les « directives applicables aux enquêtes sur l'application de la loi »). Les directives applicables aux enquêtes sur l'application de la loi sont censées appuyer les particuliers et les sociétés qui répondent et participent aux premières évaluations et enquêtes, autres que celles menées par le personnel membre de l'équipe des infractions quasi criminelles graves.

Ce billet est disponible en anglais seulement.

The Enforcement Branch of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has released The Enforcement Investigation Guidance is intended to assist individuals and companies responding to and participating in initial assessments and investigations, with the exception of those conducted by staff of the quasi-criminal serious offences team.

Under Ontario's Securities Act, the OSC has the authority to investigate individuals and companies in order to support the due administration of securities and derivatives laws and the regulation of capital markets. Its investigative powers include the ability to examine documents and the OSC may ultimately initiate proceedings for violations of securities or commodity futures laws. According to the OSC's 2019 Annual Report, the Enforcement Branch completed 52 investigations during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with 19 cases ultimately transferred for litigation.

The Enforcement Investigation Guidance includes, among other things, discussion about:

the decision-making process regarding initiating an investigation of potential misconduct;

best practices followed by Enforcement Branch staff;

the process followed in regard to examining documents;

the process followed with respect to examinations; and

the potential consequences following an investigation.

The Enforcement Branch has also released guidance to assist individuals and companies producing records and documents to the OSC in connection to an initial assessment, investigation, or surveillance activity (the Document Production Guidance). The Document Production Guidance sets out Enforcement Branch staff's preferred production methods for records, including guidance specific to the production of

electronic records and file formats;

privileged materials;

records from an e-discovery or litigation support system; and

hard copy records.

For more information, see OSC Staff Notice 15-707 Enforcement Investigation Guidance and OSC Staff Notice 15-708 Document Production Guidance.

