The Canadian Securities Administrators recently announced that a number of its members, namely the securities regulators in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan, have entered into a cooperation agreement with Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Much like the agreements signed with other international regulators, the cooperation agreement with the SFC is intended to promote innovation in financial services by providing a framework for cooperation and referrals between the innovation functions of the SFC and those of Canadian regulators.

The agreement will take effect once government approvals are obtained in the various jurisdictions.

