The OSC recently released its Statement of Priorities for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Similar to previous years, the OSC has identified four strategic goals on which the regulator intends to focus, namely: (i) promoting confidence in Ontario's capital markets among investors and market participants; (ii) reducing the regulatory burden for businesses and financial services providers; (iii) facilitating financial innovation; and (iv) strengthening its organizational foundation.

Under these broad goals, the OSC identified a number of specific priorities, including, among other things:

