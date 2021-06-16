ARTICLE

On June 4, 2021, Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") was also filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Canada/U.S. Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS").

The Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement qualify the distribution from treasury and secondary distribution of up to CAD$750 million of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities and subscription receipts (collectively, "Securities") or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective (subject to MJDS eligibility). The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be led with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC in connection with any such offering.

Largo is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE" and VPURE+" products, from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Gowling WLG advised Largo with respect to this base shelf prospectus with a team that included Ian Mitchell, Warren Cass and Adam Sherman.

