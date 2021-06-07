BLG lawyer Julie Bogle appeared on the March 18, 2021 episode of the Her CEO Journey weekly podcast to discuss the different ways of raising capital.

Listen now (March 2021)

Julie is a senior associate in BLG's Securities and Capital Markets Group with experience acting for public and private companies in connection with mergers & acquisitions, initial public offerings, private placement transactions and corporate reorganizations. She co-founded BLG's Driven By Women" program in 2016, an initiative that offers women in business and law a platform to connect, collaborate and excel professionally.

Episode overview:

What is your plan to expand and scale up your business? Perhaps, you consider equity crowdfunding as a way to raise capital. Before you jump into that, there are a few things to know about:

The types of capital raising

The type of investors you should consider

The legalities surrounding crowdfunding

In this episode, Julie Bogle outlines the different ways of raising capital and notes the various exemptions and capital raising that will suit different kinds of investors. Julie encourages mission-driven female entrepreneurs and business owners to hire experts to fill in knowledge gaps in your team and lawyers to handle the legal side of your equity crowdfunding campaign.

Listen to this podcast to learn more about the benefits of hiring experts and lawyers to ensure the success of your equity crowdfunding.

Reposted with permission from Christina Sjahli and Her CEO Journey.

Originally Published 27 April, 2021

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.