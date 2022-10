ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Canada

More Bite Than Bark: Proposed Changes To Tax Laws Look To Empower The CRA McLennan Ross LLP The Government appears to be focusing its legislative efforts when it comes to increasing tax revenue by empowering the CRA with changes that target tax planning it does not like.

CRA Misses The Boat: Jackman v. The Queen Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP Bruce and Nancy Jackman (the "Jackmans") operated a successful marina in Port McNeill on Vancouver Island. They owned the marina through a corporation, C.A.B. Industrial Automotive...

Introduction To Canada Tax System – Inventory And Capital Property McCarthy Tétrault LLP In Canada, the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA")[1] generally recognizes two broad categories of property owned or held by a business, namely inventory (i.e., property held on income account)...

CRA Net Worth Audit - Challenging Necessity And Methodology SpenceDrake Tax Law According to the Tax Court of Canada in Ramey v. The Queen, 93 DTC 791 (Ramey), at paragraph 6, the "net worth method of estimating income is an unsatisfactory and imprecise way...

Changes To The Substantive CCPC Rules Miller Thomson LLP On August 9, 2022, legislative proposals relating to the Income Tax Act and other tax legislation were released by the Department of Finance for public feedback