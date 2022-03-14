The British Columbia (B.C.) Reporter provides a monthly summary of B.C.'s legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to provincially regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian federal financial services legislative and regulatory developments, although this information is provided by BLG separately. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.
February/March 2022
|
Published
|
Title and Brief Summary
|
Status
|
Legislation
|
February 22, 2022
|
Introduction of Bill 6, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022, 3rd Session, 42nd Parliament (2022)
Amending:
|
|
February 22, 2022
|
Statutory Authority: Financial Administration Act, s.
19
|
|
February 17, 2022
|
Recent amendment: Credit Union Incorporation Act
[includes 2019 Bill 37, c. 39 and 2021 Bill 8, c. 2 (B.C. Reg. 32/2022, App. 1) amendments (effective February 17, 2022)]
|
Effective February 17, 2022
|
February 17, 2022
|
Recent amendment: Credit Union Incorporation Act Regulation 206/2012
[includes B.C. Reg. 32/2022, App. 2 amendments (effective February 17, 2022)]
|
Effective February 17, 2022
|
February 17, 2022
|
Recent Amendment: Financial Institutions Act
[includes 2019 Bill 37, c. 39 (B.C. Reg. 32/2022, App. 1 and B.C. Reg. 33/2022) and 2021 Bill 8, c. 2 (B.C. Reg. 33/2022) amendments
(effective February 17, 2022)]
|
Effective February 17, 2022
|
February 17, 2022
|
Statutory Authority: Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, s. 133; Financial Institutions Act, s. 289
Effective June 30, 2022,
|
Effective June 30, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.