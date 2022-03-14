The British Columbia (B.C.) Reporter provides a monthly summary of B.C.'s legislative and regulatory developments of relevance to provincially regulated financial institutions. It does not address Canadian federal financial services legislative and regulatory developments, although this information is provided by BLG separately. In addition, purely technical and administrative changes (such as changes to reporting forms) are not covered.

February/March 2022

Published

Title and Brief Summary

Status

Legislation

February 22, 2022

Introduction of Bill 6, Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2022, 3rd Session, 42nd Parliament (2022)

Amending:

 

February 22, 2022

B.C. Reg. 41/2022

Statutory Authority: Financial Administration Act, s. 19
The Property Transfer Tax (Treaty Lands) Remission Regulation is made as stated and provided for.

 

February 17, 2022

Recent amendment: Credit Union Incorporation Act

[includes 2019 Bill 37, c. 39 and 2021 Bill 8, c. 2 (B.C. Reg. 32/2022, App. 1) amendments (effective February 17, 2022)]

Effective February 17, 2022

February 17, 2022

Recent amendment: Credit Union Incorporation Act Regulation 206/2012

[includes B.C. Reg. 32/2022, App. 2 amendments (effective February 17, 2022)]

Effective February 17, 2022

February 17, 2022

Recent Amendment: Financial Institutions Act

[includes 2019 Bill 37, c. 39 (B.C. Reg. 32/2022, App. 1 and B.C. Reg. 33/2022) and 2021 Bill 8, c. 2 (B.C. Reg. 33/2022) amendments

(effective February 17, 2022)]

Effective February 17, 2022

February 17, 2022

B.C. Reg. 34/2022

Statutory Authority: Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, s. 133; Financial Institutions Act, s. 289

Effective June 30, 2022,

  1. section 14 of the Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, S.B.C. 2019, c. 39, is brought into force,
  2. section 79 (a), as it enacts section 289 (3) (p.31) of the Financial Institutions Act, is brought into force, and
  3. the attached Credit Union Complaint Resolution Regulation is made.

Effective June 30, 2022

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.