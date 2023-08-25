ARTICLE

Jordan Fremont is featured as an industry expert in a Benefits Canada article reviewing the proposed updates to the guidance on pension plan administrator roles and responsibilities by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario.

These updates aim to consolidate existing guidelines into a single document and include more assertive language, especially concerning legal risks. Fremont highlights that the new guidance acknowledges the varying sizes of pension plans and their differing capacities to implement the recommendations: "Having this kind of guidance is going to be helpful, certainly for larger plans with dedicated staff or that have the resources to go and hire advisors."

The full article is available on Benefits Canada's website.

