On June 22, 2023, Bill C-47 received royal assent, implementing a variety of amendments to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (ITA) and its regulations (ITA Regulations) tabled as part of the 2023 Federal Budget. As we previously discussed in our blog, Fixing Contribution Errors for Defined Contribution Pension Plans, this includes amendments which permit retroactive contributions to defined contribution (DC) registered pension plans, a long anticipated change originally introduced as part of the 2021 Federal budget.

Correcting Under-Contributions

As a reminder, the ITA and ITA Regulations previously did not permit retroactive contributions to DC registered pension plans. Instead, DC contribution error corrections made in a year were limited by that year's annual contribution limit. The ITA amendments stemming from Bill C-47 provide greater flexibility—permitting corrective contributions in respect of an individual plan member to be made in respect of any of the previous ten calendar years, subject to certain limitations. Specifically, a "permitted corrective contribution" (PCC) must relate to a failure to enroll an individual as a member of a plan or to make a required contribution in accordance with the plan's terms. Further, PCCs in respect of an individual are limited to the lesser of:

the difference between (1) the total of missed contributions made over the immediately preceding ten calendar years, together with the amount of interest thereon (as required under pension standards legislation, or, in any event, not to exceed the applicable fund rate of return during the relevant period of missed contributions), and (2) the amount of PCCs previously made in respect of that individual for that period; or

150 percent of the applicable DC (money purchase) dollar limit for the year in which the PCCs are made, less the total amount of PCCs previously made in respect of that individual.

The plan administrator is required to notify the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) within 120 days of the date that the PCC is made to the plan in respect of an individual member by filing with the CRA a completed Form T215.

To facilitate PCCs that may be required to be made by employees, the amendments permit employers to enter into written agreements for such employee PCCs to be made in installments. In such event, the ITA deems the PCCs to have been made in full on the date the written commitment is entered into for the purpose of both the reporting requirements under the ITA Regulations and for determining the employee's "net past service pension adjustment", which would have the effect of reducing the employee's RRSP contribution room for the following taxation year.

Implications for RRSP Deduction Limit

PCCs made in respect of under-contributions will reduce an individual's RRSP deduction limit for the following taxation year. If this results in a negative balance of unused RRSP contribution room, the individual would be prohibited from making new deductible RRSP contributions (and may be subject to tax on RRSP excess contributions) until the individual withdraws the excess contributions or earns a positive RRSP deduction limit.

Conversely, refunds made in respect of over-contributions will result in the restoration of an individual's RRSP deduction limit for the year in which such refund is made, to be reported by the plan administrator by filing a Form T10 pension adjustment reversal or pension adjustment correction slip with the CRA in lieu of amended T4 slips (although a T4A slip will generally have to be provided for the year in which the distribution occurs). Specifically, if the distribution occurs in the first, second or third quarter of a calendar year, the prescribed information return would be required to be filed no later than 60 days after the end of the quarter. If the distribution occurs in the fourth quarter of a calendar year, the prescribed information return would be required to be filed by January 31 of the following calendar year.

Transition

The amendments are deemed to have come into effect retroactively as of January 1, 2021 (the Effective Date), and as a result, any PCCs that individuals or employers have already made after the Effective Date but prior to the date these amendments received royal assent may fall outside of this 120-day notice period. To address this, a 60-day window has been instituted from the date Bill C-47 received royal assent for plan administrators to report PCCs that they have already made within this window to CRA. Plan administrators who have made such PCCs but have not already notified the CRA must do so by no later than August 21, 2023.

Key Takeaways

The new PCC rules will assist sponsors and administrators of DC pension plans with addressing contribution errors. However, sponsors and plan administrators will need to be mindful of the applicable limits on PCCs, as well as the reporting requirements. For PCCs made in 2021, 2022 or 2023 before Bill C-47 received royal assent, the T215 must be filed no later than 60 days after royal assent (i.e., August 21, 2023).

