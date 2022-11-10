According to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report, the science is now settled that human behaviour is the cause of climate change and it will have profound effects on our economy and natural world. In this episode of Osler's ESG Explorer Podcast, Andrea Boctor, partner and Chair of the Pensions and Benefits group, discusses with Ecojustice lawyer Andhra Azevedo about how pension plan administrators' fiduciary duty likely requires them to understand, assess, and manage climate-related risks.

